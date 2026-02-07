Backstage Details On WWE Executives Involved With AAA

WWE announced during the countdown show for last year’s WrestleMania 41 premium live event (PLE) that they have acquired the Lucha Libre promotion AAA.

Since then, they have held several events featuring stars from both companies.

AAA has begun producing weekly television shows. Recently, the end credits displayed the names of three executive producers: Mark Calaway, Lee Fitting, and Paul Levesque. Fitting is a Senior Vice President of Production at ESPN, while Calaway and Levesque are well-known as WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, respectively.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, only The Undertaker has a hands-on role in the production, while Triple H has the final say if he chooses to exercise it, although he hasn’t done so thus far.

Fitting, who generally oversees football programming, is not directly involved with the show.

The Undertaker has previously stated that while he isn’t aiming to replicate WWE’s style with AAA, his primary focus is on enhancing the clarity of storytelling.