Backstage Update On Chad Gable vs. El Grande Ameriano Storyline

There were speculations for several weeks leading up to his return at the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) regarding how Chad Gable would be presented.

This was clarified when he returned, still wearing the El Grande Americano mask, and had a brief altercation with a second El Grande Americano, portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gable and Kaiser are heading toward a confrontation, especially after Gable intervened in Kaiser’s match against Je’Von Evans. Meltzer also noted that this storyline may culminate in a mask vs. mask match, with Gable potentially taking on the role of the babyface in this scenario.

It will be interesting to see how this unfolds, especially since the second Americano has the support of Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano (played by Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate).

The original Americano is currently on his own, although it’s possible that The Creed Brothers could align with him in the near future.