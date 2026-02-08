WWE NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville, Florida 2/7/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– ZARIA def. Fatal Influence’s Lainey Reid in a Singles Match.

– Eli Knight def. Nathan Angel in a Singles Match.

– Drake Morreaux and Bayley Humphrey def. TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

– Lexis King def. WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Singles Match.

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) and The Vanity Project’s Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

– Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley (c) def. Sirena Linton to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Speed Championship.

– Tony D’Angelo def. Brooks Jensen in a Singles Match.

– Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne (c) deff. WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship due to a DQ thanks to an interference from ZARIA.

– Joe Hendry (c) def. The Vanity Project’s WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake to retain his WWE NXT Championship.