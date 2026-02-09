AEW Set To Run Head-To-Head With WWE Again

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, February 28th.

The main show will start at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, with a countdown pre-show beginning at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT. Notably, this date coincides with the regular airing of AEW Collision, which will continue to air at its usual timeslot of 8 PM ET on TNT, meaning that AEW Collision and WWE Elimination Chamber will clash head-to-head.

AEW typically avoids scheduling Collision opposite WWE PLEs or other major events. For instance, AEW Collision aired earlier during the day to avoid a conflict with the Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring John Cena’s last match. However, last month, Collision aired at its normal timeslot while facing the first Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2026, which was considered less high-profile.

The 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

It will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Meanwhile, the February 28th episode of AEW Collision will be a pre-taped episode, recorded on February 25th, following the live AEW Dynamite episode at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. Collision will air on TNT and HBO Max as usual.