Lita Open To Another WWE Run If The Right Opportunity Comes Along

WWE Hall of Famer Lita spoke with The Toronto Sun about various topics, including her interest in another run with the company.

Lita said, “Well, I will say like I don’t — I feel complete. Like, I was really happy to have the singles match with Becky and then to be able to get in there with Trish and Becky, and go against Damage CTRL. It was pretty awesome and I feel very satisfied in that. But it was a little weird the way it ended, where you know I had this really fun celebratory match at WrestleMania. And the next thing I know, they’re like, ‘Oh by the way, you’re just going to be laying on the ground and we don’t need you anymore.’ And I was like, “Oh, o-okay! And so it felt complete, and then it didn’t just the the way things kind of ended. Am I still satisfied with all I’ve accomplished, and even just the stuff I’ve been able to do post full-time run? Absolutely. But yeah, I wouldn’t rule it out if the right opportunity came. Because yeah, I still feel really good and there’s so much talent out there. It’s always fun to mix it up with the current roster.”

On how her health is following her career:

“I had times when it was really bothering me. I mean, even while I was actively competing, I remember my lower back. I went in because it was bothering me and the doctor said, ‘Well, when did you break your back?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m seeing here on the X-ray. You’ve broken your back.’ So at some point, I had broken my back and just kept going, and that might have been why it was was hurting me. And I had some issues with that, but I’ve really prioritized feeling good and having my body feel good in my post full-time career. Because I do see so many of my former co-workers and other legends, and it just reminds me every day like what I put my body through. But I will say like gosh, the regenerative power that your body does have. But you know, you do have to give it the opportunity to heal, which I have, and just really prioritize. And I’m so thankful that I do feel good now, and wake up most days feeling awesome. I’m thankful for it every day.”

