Venues Near WrestleMania 42 Told They Can’t Broadcast Event

WWE is scheduled to hold WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It is common for venues that pay licensing fees to broadcast premium live events to their patrons, and during WrestleMania week, this often includes talent hosting watch-alongs.

However, Fightful Select reports that this may not happen in Las Vegas this year. The distributor of WrestleMania 42 broadcasts has informed several establishments that they will not be permitted to air the event, even if they pay the licensing fee. Sources indicate that this is a new policy implemented for businesses within 50 miles of the event, intended to boost ticket sales.

While ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 are lagging behind last year’s figures, it is unclear whether this is influencing the decision.

Additionally, this situation is affecting several wrestling talents who have already made agreements to host WrestleMania watch parties.

One source familiar with the situation said this undermines the intent to bring WrestleMania to Las Vegas and enhance the city’s tourism industry.

A source connected to a venue said that while some smaller operations may attempt to circumvent the rule, doing so could jeopardize their ability to broadcast UFC events, a significant source of revenue.

WWE has not yet responded to requests for comment from Fightful regarding this matter.