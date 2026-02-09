Nattie Neidhart Pays Tribute To Her Father On His Birthday

WWE legend Nattie Neidhart took to her Twitter (X) account to pay tribute to her late father, WWE Hall of Famer Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, on his birthday, remembering The Anvil’s illustrious professional wrestling career.

Nattie wrote, “Happy birthday to The Anvil.🖤🩷 My dad was a beast long before he ever stepped into a wrestling ring. Number one in the USA in shot put. A full track & field scholarship to @UCLA. Played in the @NFL with the Raiders and Cowboys. A @WWE Hall of Famer. A one of a kind athlete and a one of a kind person.”

Jim Neidhart passed away in August 2018 at the age of 63. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019, alongside The Hart Foundation.

His former tag team partner, Bret Hart, and his daughter, Nattie, were the ones who inducted The Anvil.