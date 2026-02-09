MJF Breaks Down His Biggest Rivalries To Date

AEW World Champion MJF appeared on Mostly Sports with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker to discuss various topics, including his most significant pro wrestling feuds to date.

MJF said, “The Adam Cole thing was on an even playing field with the CM Punk thing, and then it went to s**t because Adam Cole got injured and then betrayed me like a piece of s**t. But you know what? I actually think I have a beautiful thing going long-term right now with with Hangman Adam Page. I think we’re very diametrically opposed. I think I have a beautiful thing going on with Darby Allin, I don’t think we could be more different. I think right now what I got going on with Brody King, who I despise, is something really special that people didn’t see coming.”

On his feud with Punk:

“If you’re asking me ‘Is the CM Punk feud the best feud of my career?’ I don’t know if I can say that unequivocally. What I can say is I think it’s easily going to go down as one of the greatest feuds of all-time. And I think by the time my career is over, when people think of my all-time greatest rivalries, it’s going to be on there. No different that when CM Punk’s career is over, they’re going to say that was probably one of his best feuds of all-time.”

