WWE Producer Pushes Back On Claims Of Backstage Anger Over Ricochet Posts

Ricochet sparked backlash this week after taking aim at WWE on social media, claiming the company “kills legacies and love of the sport.” In one post on Twitter/X, Ricochet went a step further by comparing careers, writing: “I’d argue El Generico has a better legacy than Sami Zayn.”

The comments quickly made waves within the wrestling industry. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Ricochet’s remarks “ended up infuriating a lot of WWE people.”

That claim, however, was met with sarcasm from WWE producer Shane Helms, who responded publicly with tongue firmly in cheek. “I saw people kicking babies, catering got set on fire, Gorilla monitors were smashed to pieces, it was a f’n calamity I tell ya. 🤷🏻‍♂️”

Helms later clarified his stance, emphasizing that his issue wasn’t with Ricochet’s opinion, but rather with the characterization of WWE’s internal reaction. “He [Ricochet]’s entitled to feel anyway he wants, he’s earned it. I loved working with Ricochet. My post was about the ridiculous claim that people were ‘infuriated.’ And fans getting worked by dirtsheets is a wild level of corny.”

Ricochet, who spent several years in WWE before departing the company, has been outspoken since his exit, often expressing frustration over how talent is utilized. Helms’ response appears to downplay the idea of widespread backstage outrage, instead suggesting the reaction has been exaggerated.

As with many social media-driven controversies in wrestling, the situation highlights the growing disconnect between online discourse, industry reporting, and actual locker room sentiment.