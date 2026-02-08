Report: Bad Bunny Expected To Return To WWE Soon

Bad Bunny is expected to return to WWE programming in the near future, according to a report from Bryan Alvarez.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez addressed Bad Bunny’s status amid recent public discussion involving All Elite Wrestling and political commentary tied to AEW programming.

The topic gained traction after U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego tweeted at Tony Khan, urging him to bring Bad Bunny into AEW. Gallego’s comments followed an episode of AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas, where fans chanted “f**k ICE” during the main event involving MJF and Brody King.

.@TonyKhan it’s time for @AEW to solidify a huge fan base. @sanbenito love wrestling, need him to make some appearances. Just no stretcher match please. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 6, 2026

Bad Bunny has been outspoken about immigration issues and used his platform at the Grammy Awards earlier this month to criticize U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“ICE out,” Bad Bunny said while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Performance on February 1. “We are not savages, we are not animals, we are not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

Despite the alignment between AEW crowd reactions and Bad Bunny’s personal views, Alvarez downplayed the idea of the global music star appearing in AEW. He instead indicated that Bad Bunny is firmly expected to return to WWE.

“He’s tweeting for Tony Khan to bring in Bad Bunny,” Alvarez said, referencing Gallego’s post.

After co-host Lance Storm noted that the senator appeared unaware of Bad Bunny’s extensive WWE history, Alvarez made his stance clear.

“Bad Bunny is going to end up back in WWE very soon. Sooner rather than later, everybody, just so you all know,” Alvarez stated.

Bad Bunny has not appeared on WWE television recently, but his past involvement with the company includes matches at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Backlash, where his in-ring performances were widely praised by fans and industry veterans alike.

While no official timetable has been announced, Alvarez’s comments suggest that Bad Bunny’s next WWE appearance may be approaching sooner than expected.