WWE Hall Of Famer Hospitalized For 30 Days Following Medical Emergency

Fred Ottman, best known to wrestling fans as Typhoon and Tugboat, has shared a major health update after spending nearly a month hospitalized.

Taking to social media, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he has been in a hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida for approximately 30 days following a serious medical emergency that nearly claimed his life. Ottman explained that he had intentionally kept the situation private while undergoing treatment.

“Hey, everybody. This is Fred Ottman, coming to you live from St. Petersburg, Florida, where I’ve been in the hospital for about 30 days. I’ve been off the map. I’ve been out of touch. I just wanted to let you all know I didn’t fall off the planet. And I just want to let everybody know that so far, so good. I’m okay. I had something happen. Me and my wife and my immediate family and friends, I’ve kept this on the down low. I tried to keep this on the down low for privacy reasons, and you know how the Internet is. Oh, Lord. Anyway, you know how those armchair people are?”

Ottman went on to detail the severity of his condition, revealing that his gallbladder had ruptured internally, causing widespread infection and organ damage.

“Unfortunately, my gallbladder exploded inside of me, and it released a bunch of poison into my body. So I’ve been on my back for 30 days. The doctors have been amazing, my surgeons and that staff. And I had a major infection, along with some of the stuff that I’ve been dealing with as far as infection goes. If I would have waited one more day, the doctor told my wife that I probably wouldn’t be here with you and be able to talk to you guys.”

Despite the ordeal, Ottman emphasized his gratitude and faith, noting that he is steadily recovering but still faces challenges ahead.

“God bless. But I’m here. I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. I’ve lost a lot of different things. I mean, it’s been a brutal fight. I’ve been learning how to walk again. It’s been a fight. It’s been a fight. Not out of the woods yet, but Monday afternoon, they’re going to let me out of here, and I’ll go home and start training there and get bigger, stronger, and work on making my comeback and that stuff, getting me strong again and getting me where I need to be.”

Ottman revealed that the internal poisoning nearly caused kidney failure, bringing him dangerously close to requiring dialysis.

“But I was almost to the point where I was going to have to go on dialysis because of the poison that was released into my system. And so far, so good. They still have to go in at the end of the month, like the 23rd, and operate on me and take this drainage bag out of me.”

Throughout the message, Ottman repeatedly thanked his wife, family, friends, medical staff, and fellow wrestlers for their support during the crisis.

“And thank God I’ve got a good wife. I’ve got great friends. My wrestling buddies are just amazing. God bless you all. That’s all I can say for being so supportive, the guys that didn’t know about this.”

He closed the update on a hopeful note, sharing lighter moments and reassuring fans that he intends to remain in touch as his recovery continues.

“But I wanted to keep you guys a little bit in the loop. I’m not finished yet. I can’t wait to get a hot shower, get an awesome haircut. Hopefully my buddy Pete will come to the house and lower my ears, and we’ll go from there.

I love you guys. When I get home and everything is settled down a little better, I’ll be talking to you all. God bless, and you’ll be hearing from me. Bye.”

Ottman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of The Natural Disasters, alongside the late Earthquake. His update was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow wrestlers, as many expressed relief and well wishes following the frightening ordeal.