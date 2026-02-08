Chelsea Green Sidelined With Injury

Chelsea Green has been sidelined with a foot injury, forcing her to withdraw from a scheduled Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Mixed Tag Team Championship defense on Saturday’s AAA on Fox broadcast.

Green, who holds the titles alongside Ethan Page, appeared via FaceTime during the show to inform her partner that she would be unable to compete. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion revealed her foot in a walking boot, confirming the injury prevented her from being medically cleared.

The injury reportedly occurred during a three-way Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the February 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, where Green faced Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend. Commentary during the broadcast, including remarks from Corey Graves, acknowledged that Green had suffered an injury during the match.

With Green unable to defend the championship, La Hiedra was named as her replacement. Page and La Hiedra went on to face Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana in the title bout, but the champions were unsuccessful. Vice pinned La Hiedra to capture the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships alongside Iguana.

Following the loss, Green took to social media to voice her frustration with AAA’s decision to proceed with the title defense despite her injury. Posting a photo of her foot in a boot, Green wrote:

“The AUDACITY of [Lucha Libre AAA] to throw [Ethan Page] into a match like that after I almost ended my career on Smackdown last night from a near fatal fall.”

At this time, there is no official word on the severity of Green’s injury or a timetable for her return to the ring.

We wish Chelsea Green a speedy recovery.