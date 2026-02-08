Former WWE Producer Says Royce Keys Felt Frustrated In AEW

Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs, continues to receive strong praise following his WWE debut at the 2026 Royal Rumble.

Keys officially entered the WWE spotlight during the men’s Royal Rumble match, marking a major career shift after his departure from AEW. In the weeks since, several wrestling veterans have spoken positively about his upside in WWE, including former producer and WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley.

While appearing on the Duke Loves Rasslin podcast, D-Von shared insight into his prior work with Keys and why he believes WWE is the right environment for the powerhouse moving forward.

“I believe that with the right structure, he’ll come along great,” D-Von said. “I had his matches when he used to come to WWE as an extra, and I worked with him and helped him. He’s always given me credit for that.”

D-Von emphasized that WWE’s system could provide Keys with the consistency and guidance he previously lacked, noting that frustration had been an issue earlier in his career.

“The great thing about it is now that he’s under WWE’s umbrella, he’ll be able to get that structure that he needs,” he explained. “He was very frustrated and very angry at times, I remember talking with him because he didn’t feel like he got that with AEW. And now that he’s in WWE, it might be a different story.”

According to D-Von, Keys’ situation is not unique, as several talents have found greater comfort and clarity after transitioning from AEW to WWE.

“There are certain people that come from AEW and go to WWE that feel more content, and they feel like they’re in a place where they should be to learn what they need to do to take their careers to the next level,” D-Von said. “And he’s done that—and he’s going to do that.”

Keys’ Royal Rumble debut—where he was immediately positioned as a physical threat—has already fueled speculation about WWE’s long-term plans for him. With multiple veterans endorsing his potential and WWE clearly investing in his presentation, Royce Keys appears poised for a fresh start and a significant opportunity to elevate his career on the main roster.