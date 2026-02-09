MJF Breaks Down The Art Of Getting Heat

AEW World Champion MJF discussed various topics with You Better You Bet, including his favorite promo guy in pro wrestling.

MJF said, “Roddy Piper. And you know what? A lot of people feel like I’m kind of an amalgamation of a Piper and a Flair. To me though, a lot of inspiration comes from Piper. But what I don’t do is what most hacks do in my industry, is when somebody is inspired by somebody they’ll just copy them. I don’t believe in that. So I’m under the school and the umbrella of Roddy Piper, but I’m not going to come out in a kilt. My finishing maneuver is not going to be a sleeper. [Imitates Piper] ‘I’m not going to start talking like this, brother!’ And I could, of course yes. But there are things that you can pull and make your own. And so from that standpoint, my answer is definitely Piper.”

On his ability to get heat with fans through his promos:

“It’s the biggest thrill in the world. You know, when I was telling the — I’ll give a very specific for instance. When I came back, I don’t know if you saw the ‘Better Than Moses’ promo. But I went out there in front of Buffalo and I said, ‘I’m not saying I’m going to save this company. Yes, I am actually, I’m thinking of a man whose name starts with an M, who brought his people to the Promised Land. I’m not saying I’m Moses; I’m better than Moses.’ And the crowd so happy and excited, we’re in Buffalo. And then I went ‘Psych!’ And I pulled my Buffalo Bills jersey off and I spat on it, and I wiped my tush with it and I threw it. And they went from loving me to hating me. And I just love — I call it emotional puppeteering. And I feel I’m a master of it, and I have a lot of fun doing it.”

