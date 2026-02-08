Jeff Hardy Explains Why He Chose TNA Over Staying In AEW

Jeff Hardy recently reflected on his return to TNA Wrestling, explaining why he ultimately felt coming back to the company alongside his brother was the right move at this stage of his career.

While appearing on the I Love Wrestling Podcast, Hardy spoke candidly about the end of his run with All Elite Wrestling and the crossroads he faced once his AEW contract expired.

“Everything’s great, and I feel like we’re exactly where we’re supposed to be. You know, I think everything worked out the way it was supposed to, especially when my AEW deal kind of ran out. There was a part of me that said, ‘I wonder if I should just take this deal from AEW and try to, you know, build myself up into this amazing superhero wrestler and stay there for a year and just see how things go.’”

Hardy admitted he briefly considered re-signing with AEW, but said his perspective shifted after watching one particular match.

“But then I was watching a Will Ospreay match, and I was like, ‘no, I need to go back to TNA. I need to go to TNA. I think I need to go to TNA and tag with my brother, do the Hardys thing, and help them evolve.’ So yeah, I think everything worked out exactly the way it was supposed to.”

The decision allowed The Hardys to reunite in a familiar environment, where Jeff believes they can both revisit their legacy and contribute to TNA’s continued growth.

Hardy’s comments suggest a sense of peace and clarity surrounding the move—one rooted not in contracts or momentum, but in timing, family, and purpose.