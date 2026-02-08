Swerve Strickland Reacts To Chris Jericho WWE Return Rumors

Speculation has continued to circulate regarding a potential Chris Jericho return to WWE. Reports surfaced in early January 2026 suggesting that Jericho was expected to sign a new contract with WWE, fueling widespread discussion about his future in the business.

During a recent appearance on Adam’s Apple, Swerve Strickland was asked for his thoughts on Jericho’s next move. Rather than speculate, Strickland made it clear that he supports Jericho regardless of where he ultimately lands.

“I actually texted Chris just congratulating him on whatever his decision is going to be. So whatever it’s going to be, I’m supporting him no matter what.”

Despite ongoing rumors, Jericho’s contractual status remains unclear. As of February 8, 2026, he is still listed on All Elite Wrestling’s official roster page, and there has been no definitive confirmation that his AEW contract has expired—despite reports claiming he could become a free agent at the start of 2026.

Until an official announcement is made, Jericho’s next chapter remains unresolved, leaving fans and industry watchers waiting for clarity on where the veteran star will appear next.