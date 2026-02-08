JR Backs WWE’s Decision To Have Roman Reigns Win Royal Rumble

Jim Ross has offered high praise for Roman Reigns following his victory at the 2026 Royal Rumble. The former “Tribal Chief” captured his second Royal Rumble win in Saudi Arabia, earning a guaranteed spot in the main event of WrestleMania 42.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross explained why he felt Reigns was the right choice to win the Rumble, noting that his character had felt relatively quiet in recent months and was due for a major moment.

“I liked it. I don’t want to sound like a you know, it all, but I had a sneaking feeling because his character’s TV persona seemed to be a little bit dormant,” Ross said. “So with that said, I thought that he was probably due; he’s still a big-time player and making a bunch of money, which is good for him.”

Ross also pointed to Reigns’ legitimate sports background as a key factor in his continued success. A longtime supporter of athletes with collegiate credentials, Ross once again emphasized why he believes that background translates well to professional wrestling.

“I like that kid. I think he’s sharp. I of course, any of the rest are sons that go play college football move up a notch or two in my book. And he certainly has done that,” Ross stated. “He’s articulate, he’s smart, he keeps himself in great shape. So I think it was a good move.”

With Reigns now positioned to challenge CM Punk—potentially on Night Two of WrestleMania 42—Ross expressed enthusiasm for the looming showdown, describing both competitors as dependable performers when the spotlight is brightest.

As WWE builds toward its biggest event of the year, Ross’ comments underscore why Roman Reigns remains viewed as one of the company’s most bankable and reliable main-event stars.