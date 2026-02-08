Matt Hardy Calls TNA The ‘Home’ For AJ Styles’ Final Chapter

Matt Hardy has weighed in on the future of AJ Styles following Styles’ Career vs. Title loss to Gunther at the Royal Rumble. While the stipulation suggested the end of Styles’ in-ring career, Hardy believes the former WWE Champion still has unfinished business.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy explained that it’s difficult for him to envision Styles walking away permanently, pointing to his physical condition and ability to continue performing at an elite level.

“I’ll be honest, in a perfect world, I would like to see AJ Styles return to his home, to TNA,” Hardy said. “It’s a little selfish for me to ask that, but I know he loves TNA. He feels at home at TNA, and right now, TNA is in a position where AJ Styles could greatly elevate the company, and he would be a big deal there.”

Hardy acknowledged that All Elite Wrestling could also be a realistic destination, noting the financial backing of Tony Khan and Styles’ longstanding relationships with members of the roster. Still, Hardy feels TNA is the more likely setting for the final chapter of Styles’ career.

“There are some matches there that I know he would love to have. And I’m sure the wrestling fans, there’s a bunch of people that would love to see him do something at AEW, just because he has some more friends,” Hardy explained. “I do not think he’s done. I 100% think AJ will wrestle again, and I feel in my heart that it will end up being a TNA.”

When addressing the post-match angle in which Styles refused to remove his gloves—fueling speculation about his status—Hardy suggested the moment was carefully planned rather than definitive.

“It feels deliberate. It sounds deliberate. And I think it was done deliberately,” Hardy stated. “My gut says no. My gut says he will perform again. He will wrestle again.”

Hardy also noted that a potential AEW run could come with significant financial incentives, especially given Styles’ history with stars like The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

“If Tony Khan and AEW, if they want someone bad enough, they are willing to pay a lot of money, so that’s also another very strong temptation that could possibly weigh in on AJ as well,” Hardy added.

While Styles has not officially announced his future plans, Hardy’s comments suggest that the Royal Rumble loss may not be the final chapter. Instead, it could be the setup for one last run—potentially back where it all began.