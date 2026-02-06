Update On TNA Working With QPW On A 2026 Qatar Show

According to a report from PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling and Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW) are reportedly set to collaborate on what is being described as “the largest project in the history of both companies” this year.

Sources close to the project, as reported by BodySlam.net, indicate that TNA Wrestling and QPW will unite in Doha, Qatar, for QPW’s marquee event, known as SuperSlam.

This event is scheduled for Saturday, May 1st. It has also been noted that the show will stream live on TNA+ and will be broadcast on Triller TV.

The report mentions that this year’s SuperSlam was originally planned for earlier this month. However, TNA requested to postpone the event until after WrestleMania 42 to better accommodate their partners at WWE. Additionally, it was announced that QPW will now operate under a new corporate name: Q Pro Wrestling.

As of now, neither organization has made an official announcement, so no specific talent has been confirmed for the event. For context, TNA previously partnered with Q Pro Wrestling in February 2025 for QPW SuperSlam 3, where they sent representatives Mustafa Ali, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona.

This previous event took place on February 22nd and featured Mustafa Ali defeating Alofa to win the QPW World Championship.