Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, scheduled to air next week from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In this episode, Mara Sadè will compete against “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth in an Albuquerque Street Fight. Additionally, “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth will face Rich Swann in a singles match.

We will also hear from TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana, and BDE will respond to “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young’s opportunity of a lifetime.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.