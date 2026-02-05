TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (2/5/2026): Albuquerque, NM.

TNA Wrestling is back tonight!

This week’s episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC airs live from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico at 9/8c.

On tap for the February 5, 2026 episode:

* Trey Miguel in action

* Tessa Blanchard in action

* Daria Rae to address No Surrender

* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) in action

* Elijah & Jada Stone vs. Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz

* Angel Warriors (Léi Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) & Indi Hartwell vs. The Elegance Brand (Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance)