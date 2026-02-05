TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (2/5/2026): Albuquerque, NM.

By
Matt Boone
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA Wrestling is back tonight!

This week’s episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC airs live from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico at 9/8c.

On tap for the February 5, 2026 episode:

    * Trey Miguel in action
    * Tessa Blanchard in action
    * Daria Rae to address No Surrender
    * The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) in action
    * Elijah & Jada Stone vs. Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz
    * Angel Warriors (Léi Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) & Indi Hartwell vs. The Elegance Brand (Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance)

