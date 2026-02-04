Two TNA Wrestling Stars Join Cast Of Action Film “Paper Made”

According to Deadline.com, TNA Wrestling stars Daria Rae and Mara Sadè have landed roles in the new martial arts action film “Paper Made.”

The film is co-written and directed by Ryan Watson, with Jerron Horton as a co-writer. It is set in a fictional Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and follows Tavon Watkins (played by Myles Truitt), who joins a secret fraternity of Black martial artists after experiencing a severe hazing incident.

The report also mentions that Rae and Sadè will join Truitt, Walter E. Jones, Taimak, Sam Lee Herring, and martial artist Jair Muhammad in the film. Daria Rae will also serve as a producer alongside Shaun Greenspan and Brian Yuran. Filming is set to begin next month in Florida.

Rae joined TNA Wrestling during the company’s iMPACT premiere on AMC on January 15th.