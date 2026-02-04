TNA iMPACT Viewership And Rating Report For 1/29/2026

PWTorch.com reports that this past Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC attracted an average of 201,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.04 in the key 18-49 demographic.

As always, these numbers do not include viewership from the AMC+ or TNA+ streaming platforms.

This marks a significant increase of 17.54% from the previous week’s 171,000 viewers and a 33.33% rise from the rating of 0.03 in the same demographic the week before. The latest figures indicate impressive growth for the show: the rating in the key 18-49 demographic matched that of its January 15th premiere on AMC, and the total audience is the highest recorded to date, surpassing the premiere episode’s 174,000 viewers.

So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT is averaging a 0.037 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 182,000 viewers.

For reference, 2024 ratings show that during the first three weeks, the average rating was 0.013 in the key 18-49 demographic, with an average of 82,000 viewers on AXS TV.

The episode featured a main event where AJ Francis faced Rich Swann in a No Holds Barred Match.