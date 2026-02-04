Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, scheduled to air this week from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Trey Miguel will compete in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are The Elegance Brand (comprising Ash By Elegance, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M By Elegance, and Heather By Elegance) facing The Angel Warriors (Xia Brookside and TNA Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee) along with Indi Hartwell in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

Additionally, Elijah and Jade Stone will face Order 4 (Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz) in a Mixed Tag Team Match, and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) will also be in action as part of the tag team division.

