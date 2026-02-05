Backstage News On Jeff Hardy Working Through Injury On TNA iMPACT

Pro wrestling legend and former TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy recently revealed in an interview on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” that he is currently dealing with a neck injury.

Despite this, Hardy went ahead with a match on the January 22nd edition of TNA iMPACT, where he faced Mustafa Ali in a singles bout.

According to Fightful Select, there were discussions about having Hardy sit out the match due to his injury. However, he insisted on proceeding, trusting that Ali would take care of him during the match. Hardy expressed enthusiasm about working with Ali.

Ultimately, the match went well, and Hardy secured the win. Reports indicate that he emerged from the match without aggravating his injury.