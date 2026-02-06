TNA Parent Company Files Lawsuit Against Gail Kim Over Whistleblower Claims

According to PWInsider.com, TNA Wrestling’s parent company, Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, filed a lawsuit against TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim on Saturday, January 10, in the Nashville Chancery Court in Nashville, Tennessee.

The action follows Kim’s claim, made after her exit in March of last year, that she holds legal claims against Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions (AWE) for violations of the Florida Private Whistleblower Act. AWE is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

The lawsuit provides background information, noting that Kim signed a contract with the company in September 2022 for a role that included talent relations, match production, and performer services, as well as the identification and support of new revenue, business, and growth opportunities for AWE.

That contract was set to conclude at the end of 2024, after which both parties agreed to continue on a month-to-month basis.

At that point, Kim was deemed an independent contractor under a non-exclusive agreement, permitting her to provide services to other clients, subject to certain limitations, including a prohibition on providing wrestling services to competitors.

The lawsuit alleges that Kim primarily worked in talent relations and production, primarily from home, and was not employed by the company full-time.

During this period, she was also involved in other independent projects, including The Amazing Race Canada and The Traitors Canada. Kim’s relationship with AWE ended in March when the company made a strategic decision to restructure.

Anthem argues that, because Kim was an independent contractor, she has no legally valid claims against Anthem under Florida law. They are asking the court to declare that all disputes between Kim and Anthem should be governed by Tennessee law, thereby prohibiting her from asserting claims against them under Florida state statutes.

Additionally, they seek confirmation from the court that Kim is an independent contractor, which would preclude any claims she has threatened to bring under the Florida Private Whistleblower Act, the Florida Civil Rights Act, and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Finally, they request an award of reasonable attorneys’ fees and court costs.

The specifics of the alleged violations are not detailed in the lawsuit. Anthem seeks to have all issues between the parties governed by Tennessee law rather than by the Florida whistleblower law.

As of now, there is no indication that Kim has been served with the lawsuit, and no court dates have been listed on the case docket.