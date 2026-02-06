Current Lineup For TNA No Surrender 2026

Following last night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, the company has announced the lineup for their No Surrender 2026 event.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee will defend her title against Arianna Grace. TNA International Champion Stacks will defend his title against Trey Miguel.

Additionally, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will team up to face “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards from The System in a tag team match.

In another match, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will take on The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) as well as Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Secret Agent 0) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

TNA No Surrender 2026 will take place on Friday, February 13th, at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.