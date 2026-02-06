TNA iMPACT Results – February 5, 2026

TNA Impact Results – 2/5/2026

Location: Tingley Coliseum – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

On the Card

The Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside, Léi Yǐng Lee & Indi Hartwell

Elijah & Jada Stone vs. Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz

The Righteous vs. TBA

Trey Miguel vs. TBA

Tessa Blanchard in action

Trey Miguel vs. Adam Brooks

Before the match, Arianna Grace joined commentary to get a closer look at the action.

RESULTS: Trey Miguel defeats Adam Brooks via pinfall with the Lightning Spiral.

After the match, Stacks attacked Miguel from behind with the TNA International Championship. Arianna Grace was visibly upset by Stacks’ actions.

Backstage Interview

Gia Miller interviewed Léi Yǐng Lee, Xia Brookside, and Indi Hartwell, who issued a warning to The Elegance Brand in both English and Chinese.

The Righteous vs. Tommy Two Scoops & TW3

RESULTS: The Righteous defeat Tommy Two Scoops & TW3 via pinfall after Vincent connected with a Sliced Bread on TW3.

After the match, Vincent cut a promo, reiterating that The Righteous want to team with The Hardys.

Backstage – The Hardys Attacked

The Hardys said they were done with The Righteous. Moments later, The System—Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, Cedric Alexander, and Eddie Edwards—ambushed The Hardys backstage, making their intentions for a future title shot clear.

Backstage

“The King” Frankie Kazarian was shown shaking hands with Daria Rae, the newly appointed Director of Operations.

“The King” Frankie Kazarian Promo

Kazarian said Mike Santana may be tough, but he’s not a king like Frankie Kazarian. He reminded fans that he competed in two major title matches recently while wrestling with a surgically repaired hand. After speaking with Daria Rae, Kazarian claimed she promised that things were finally going to change in his favor.

Kazarian then trashed the Albuquerque crowd, declaring there wasn’t a man in the building who could beat him. The lights went out, and Elijah made his entrance for the next match.

Elijah & Jada Stone vs. Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz (w/ Order 4)

During the match, Special Agent Zero dropped Elijah on the ring apron while The Great Hands distracted the referee.

RESULTS: Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz defeat Elijah & Jada Stone via pinfall after Ali used Elijah’s Tombstone Piledriver on Jada Stone.

Backstage

Arianna Grace manipulated her father, Santino Marella, into granting her a Knockouts Championship opportunity.

No Surrender Card Announced

Daria Rae revealed matches for No Surrender:

Stacks vs. Trey Miguel – TNA International Championship

The Hardys & The Righteous vs. Order 4

Mike Santana & Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth & Eddie Edwards

Rae also reminded everyone that Leon Slater holds “Option C,” offering no further explanation.

Santino Marella arrived and officially announced Léi Yǐng Lee vs. Arianna Grace for the Knockouts Championship. Daria Rae noticed Steve Maclin speaking with others backstage. Santino calmly explained Maclin was simply saying goodbye to friends, which caused Daria to explode, yelling at Santino for being emotional and irrational.

Steve Maclin Promo

Maclin said he was content leaving TNA with his head held high. Mike Santana approached to wish him luck, but tensions escalated and the two began to brawl. Security rushed in and broke them apart, ultimately escorting Maclin out of the building.

Tessa Blanchard (w/ Victoria Crawford & Mila Moore) vs. Rachel Ley

RESULTS: Tessa Blanchard defeats Rachel Ley via pinfall with a Hammerlock DDT.

TNA Injury Report

Rich Swann and AJ Francis are both cleared following last week’s Street Fight.

Jada Stone is being evaluated after suffering a Tombstone Piledriver.

Ash by Elegance has been medically cleared and returns to the ring tonight.

Ryan Nemeth & Mara Sadé Segment

Ryan Nemeth and Mara Sadé were shown playing various games, including darts and HORSE. The segment ended with Sadé dropping Nemeth with a superkick.

TNA Parking Lot

Eric Young invited BDE to “the cleanse.” BDE declined, prompting Young to give him one week to change his mind.

The Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside, Léi Yǐng Lee & Indi Hartwell

Before the match, The Elegance Brand made their entrance wearing Breaking Bad–inspired gear.

RESULTS: Xia Brookside, Léi Yǐng Lee & Indi Hartwell defeat The Elegance Brand via pinfall after Brookside rolled up Heather with a European Clutch.

After the match, The Elegance Brand attacked Brookside.

Announced for Next Week on Impact

Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann

Mara Sadé vs. Ryan Nemeth – Albuquerque Street Fight

TNA World Champion Mike Santana Promo

Mike Santana expressed disbelief that one of his closest friends, Steve Maclin, would turn on him over the World Championship. The System then attacked Santana and prepared to finish him with a belt shot, but The Hardys ran in to make the save. Despite the assist, the numbers favored The System.

Suddenly, Moose’s music hit. The System braced themselves, but Moose emerged from the crowd instead of the entrance ramp. Moose tossed Eddie Edwards aside, connected with scissor kicks on Cedric Alexander and Bear Bronson, and finished by powerbombing Alexander onto the pile, clearing the ring to close the show.