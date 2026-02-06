2PW Distortion Set For February 13th

After celebrating its seventh anniversary late last year, Prospect Pro Wrestling, a league that was founded on the potential of the next generation of young talent in the flourishing western Pennsylvania area, looks to kickoff 2026 with another showcase of the mission statement that has fueled the promotion through the years.

After nearly six years of monthly events, including surviving the hindrance of the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered the entire world, 2PW, the group that grew from the seed of an idea in the mind of Marshall Gambino, a 20-year pro regarded as one of the pillars of tag team wrestling in the area, went on a hiatus. The notion at the time was to be able to allow everyone on the management team, who juggle full-time careers and family life during the week before they unleash in-ring mayhem on the weekends, a chance to recharge from the grind of the live entertainment business. The company had established a solid reputation for itself as a place where new talent would have a chance to shine to their fullest potential, drawing standing room only crowds after they’d run out of chairs for the majority of its 2PW presentations.

But, of course, there was a catch to this scenario, as the effort behind those packed houses was camouflaged by the time the opening bell rang. The fans in attendance got their money’s worth, three hours of action, with a combination of drama and violence. The side of the venture that the paying customers didn’t see was the ring truck outside the venue in the early afternoon for the set up of the ring, production equipment, and entrance way. The ring frame was shuffled into the building piece-by-piece. It wasn’t uncommon for Gambino, who had spent weeks prior putting the finishing touches on the event, to have a line-up sheet in his back pocket as he carried a speaker into the building for the set up. Mike Sorg, the most well-known and polished video producer of pro wrestling in Pittsburgh, would be running camera tests with his indywrestling.us team for the live stream of the event later that night.

The fans got three hours of carefully structured entertainment, a professional presentation with all the bells and whistles to enhance the experience to give the paying customers the most for their price of admission. The management team behind that effort often put in a 12-hour day to make it happen by the time everyone returned home after an exhausting evening at the matches.

“I would say the biggest difference between the new chapter of 2PW and the initial run is the presence of structured leadership and a clear vision driven by a fresh management team that brings clarity, planning, and accountability. I wasn’t personally part of the initial run but from a fan that attended front row during that initial run, I could tell 2PW was built on passion, hustle, and momentum. The goal then was probably to establish the brand, run consistent shows, and prove the promotion could succeed. While that era had energy and heart, much of it was reactive that focused on the next show rather than a long-term vision,” said Emily Doyle, the Marketing Director and Social Media Coordinator for the organization.

So, being able to offload the pressure for a period of time gave Marshal and his advisors a chance to take a look at the progress that they made over the course of their first six years, a path that took them from an upstart organization to a cemented force within the Pittsburgh scene, and look for ways to evolve to the next chapter.

With months of anticipation behind it, Prospect Pro Wrestling made its return at The Elements venue in Irwin, PA, town with an extensive independent wrestling history of its own, and the comeback surpassed expectations, as the building hit capacity when even the standing room tickets were gone after all the seats were taken by the time the open bell sounded.

“The return show went better than I could have ever managed. We sold out of seats and to have standing room only options available. We have never sold out before. The venue and owners of the venue are amazing. I think it’s safe to say that 2PW has found its new home,” commented Marshall Gambino.

The focus shifts toward February 13, the follow-up showcase of the relaunch with Distortion, a card, true to the original mission statement of the promotion, that will blend the cornerstones of the past with the pillars of the future of pro wrestling in the area.

“The comeback is right where I want it to be. We have a few small goals ahead and we work on them daily. If you would ask what the first goal is I would have to say building strong relationships with our sponsors. We are also currently in the process of rebranding. It’s a new 2PW and I felt we needed to freshen up the look,” explained Marshall.

“Now in this new era, roles and responsibilities are more clearly defined, which leads to smoother operations and stronger execution across events. Ultimately, I feel we have transformed 2PW from a passion-driven startup into a focused, professionally run promotion. The difference isn’t just experience, it’s intention, leadership, and a shared vision guiding every aspect of the product. I’m very excited for what’s to come.” added Emily.

Among a full card stacked with many top athletes, one of the featured contests stands out as an anniversary of a stellar career that was cemented in Pittsburgh, but extends throughout the independent circuit. John McChesney, a competitor that became a part of the fabric of the iron city, will celebrate his 25th anniversary as an in-ring competitor. It would only be right for McChesney to square off with a fellow Pittsburgh legend, and arguably the greatest grappler to come out of the region, Dennis Gregory. However, there is an added sizzle as luminaries from the past with a connection to both athletes will be in their respective corners. Nearly three decades ago, Norm Connors, who many regard as the godfather of Pittsburgh wrestling, ran his original promotion, Steel City Wrestling at the Sideshow Pizza game complex in Irwin, the same town that will host McChesney’s 25-year milestone in the ring. Connors will be in Gregory’s corner, an apropos role, as “The Golden Boy” Dennis Gregory was a staple of not only the Steel City organization, but also a kingpin when Connors promoted the International Wrestling Cartel for several years afterwards. McChesney was also one of the stalwarts of the IWC in its heyday, and will have former IWC ring announcer, Chuck Roberts in his corner at the 2PW event. The narrative weaved through this contest gets even more intriguing when you take into account that after Connors had a 15-year run as a promoter between the Steel City and IWC projects, he sold the IWC group to Roberts, who ran the company steadily for more than five years before the organization transferred to its current ownership.

Another blast from the past is cult-favorite Jimmy DeMarco making a rare in-ring appearance to challenge Van Hughes. Despite retiring from full-time competition after a series of injuries, DeMarco is fondly remembered for his wild bouts and willingness to take risks to secure victories. His reputation as an eccentric entertainer created a measurable level of buzz among fans ahead of the 2PW showcase.

Of course, the spotlight will be on the young talent as well when Top Prospect champion, Preston Everest puts his belt on the line against Zach Nystrom. While Everest’s reputation for athletics is well established, many pundits have speculated that 2026 will be a breakout year for Nystrom, who has all the natural poise and physical gifts promoters look for in a potential major star. Nystrom spent the first few years of his career as a part of an accomplished tag team with Elijah Dean, but he could start to scratch the surface of the prime of his career through this key opportunity on the 2PW stage.

As an example of the past and present collaborating, Tad Jarvis, a fiery youngster, will team with Pittsburgh icon, Super Hentai to challenge The Runway, the duo of Calvin Couture and Tyler Klein, one of the most accomplished tag teams of the modern era in the region.

“2PW has been a second home for me. Watching the company be as strong as it is and constantly and continuously out doing itself every show has made me super proud to be apart of 2PW,” Jarvis commented.

The figurative notion that Marshall wears many hats will lead to him literally wearing a pair of his trademark wrestling boots. As someone that has won a myriad of tag team championships during his accomplished career, Gambino is slated for a six man tag as a part of the 2PW broadcast. Marshall will be joined by Paul Atlas, a longtime pro with more than thirty years of experience, and Dan Hooven against the trio of Jami Jameson, Jason Tyler, and the eccentric Chest Flexor.

As much focus and attention to detail that goes into the live event presentation of Prospect Pro Wrestling, the management team emphasized the key differences in the overall business plan to elevate the venture to an even higher level than the success standard that it reached previously. With aspirations beyond just the traditional troupe of the count at the box office, Prospect Pro management looks to maximize the potential of the business side of the project through sponsorships and expanded brand opportunities.

“From a promotional standpoint, I feel 2PW’s events have leveled up substantially even since the return last August. we are currently in the process of rebranding for the start of 2026 and along with that, we’ve been trying to build a clearer and stronger brand identity. This means a brand new logo, more purposeful graphics to build our social media presence, improved match promotion with a better pacing of show and match announcements to help the talent feel more spotlighted, and make it feel like overall that 2PW is selling an experience and not just the matches. Additionally, we have a total of 14 sponsors to date and only want to keep building those to create lasting partnerships. Personally, that might just be the biggest improvements, the building stronger, lasting sponsor relationships and showing our fans they aren’t just attending a wrestling show, they’re attending a 2PW event that they will remember for years to come,” Emily Doyle concluded.

For more information about the 2PW event, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/ProspectProWrestling

To watch the live stream of event or thousands of hours of independent wrestling content, you can go to indywrestling.network

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89