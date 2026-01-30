Why Liv Morgan Should Win The 2026 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

We are just one day away from one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year, “Royal Rumble.” This show also marks the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania. Every year at the event, we see 30-men and 30-women vie for their shot to main event the showcase of the immortals, “WrestleMania,” and this year is no different.

The Royal Rumble is often a match that can be used to make careers if booked properly. There are a number of great choices to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match this year, such as Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and more. However, the one name that should walk out of Saturday’s event in Saudi Arabia with her hand held high is Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan Should Win The 2026 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble match is all about moments – career-defining, legacy-shaping moments – that often could signal a new era in WWE. In 2026, no superstar is more deserving of that moment than Liv Morgan. A Royal Rumble win wouldn’t be just a feel-good story for how hard she’s worked over the years as a member of The Riott Squad to become a main attraction, but it would be a testament to her years of growth, resilience, and a legitimate, undeniable connection with the WWE Universe.

Morgan has spent the majority of her career fighting uphill battles. Her first championship win came against Ronda Rousey, and we all know how well that went. From being underestimated early on to reinventing herself time and time again, love her or hate her, Liv has evolved into one of the most authentic characters on the roster. After all, she’s been to hell and back with her character in WWE, whether it be in The Riott Squad, or as a “lover” to Lana a few years back, she hasn’t always been the main star we see before us.

Even though she’s a heel, she’s built quite the fanbase for herself in the WWE. Fans haven’t rallied behind her because she was handed opportunities; they rallied behind her because they saw her hard work, and they saw her earn every single inch. That organic support matters most, especially in an atmosphere like the Royal Rumble, where crowd reactions can elevate a victory into an iconic moment.

By 2026, Morgan represents something that WWE continuously strives to find: relatability mixed with credibility. She’s no longer just a scrappy underdog; she’s a proven champion who can thrive under pressure. Her past title reigns and high-profile matches have demonstrated on multiple occasions that she deserves to be in the main-event conversation. A Royal Rumble win would acknowledge that Liv is not a temporary success story, but a cornerstone of the Monday Night Raw women’s division.

There’s also the matter of freshness. The Royal Rumble has often been used in the past to reset narratives and push new main-eventers forward. Liv winning in 2026 would feel exciting rather than predictable. For example, taking nothing away from her talent, but do we really want to see Rhea Ripley win again, or someone like Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch? It’s time for some fresh faces near the top, and WWE has been doing a great job at showing that as of late.

Morgan’s win opens the door to compelling “WrestleMania” matches, whether a redemption story against a dominant champion like Jade, or a dream match with Stephanie Vaquer. It also adds layers to The Judgement Day story that could see Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez turn on Morgan and officially turn her back to being a babyface in the process.

From an in-ring perspective, Liv is tailor-made for the Rumble environment. That was on full display a mere couple of years back when she went to the final two with Rhea Ripley. Her speed, creativity, willingness to take risks, and desire to last in the match make her a constant threat in any chaotic, multi-woman matches. She excels at survival, surprise eliminations, and dramatic near-misses, all elements that define a memorable Royal Rumble performance. A win after entering early or lasting over an hour would only enhance her narrative as someone who just won’t give up.

Ultimately, Morgan winning the 2026 Royal Rumble would be a celebration of perseverance. Forgetting about the whole babyface or heel role, Morgan winning would reward her in a big way. It would solidify Morgan as one of the defining figures in the women’s division in WWE. The Royal Rumble is all about seizing destiny, and in 2026, nobody embodies that spirit more than Liv Morgan.

