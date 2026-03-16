Top 3 Moments Of AEW Revolution 2026

On Sunday, March 15th, All Elite Wrestling returned to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, for its big event, “Revolution.” The main event of the show saw MJF put his AEW World Championship on the line against ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in a Last Chance Texas Deathmatch. Should Page lose, he will not be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again.

We also saw Thekla put her AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against the former champion, Kris Statlander, in a Two Out Of Three Falls match. Also, FTR put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against the Young Bucks, Jon Moxley put his AEW Continental Championship on the line in a no time limit match against Konosuke Takeshita, Brody King face off with Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm square off with Marina Shafir, Darby Allin team up with Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong to face off with The Dogs, and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the night?

Before you ask, Ronda Rousey’s debut will not be a part of this list. There is no place in professional wrestling for a human being like her.

3. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Return

In the opening match of the night, we saw FTR, Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood, put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Young Bucks, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson. This was yet another classic match between FTR and The Young Bucks, two teams who have redefined tag team wrestling for the better part of the past decade.

Back in February, the Young Bucks won a three-way tag team match to earn a shot at FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Things took a very personal turn as FTR would target the family of the Bucks, including their younger brother. The Young Bucks brought their family on stage when they made their way out to the ring. Unfortunately for the Bucks, they were unable to get the job done tonight, but the bigger story emerged after the match.

While FTR was celebrating in the ring, the lights went out and Adam Copeland made his return. However, he wasn’t alone as Christian Cage also made his way out to the ring as Copeland and Christian made their way down to the ring to confront FTR. They left FTR lying, including FTR’s manager Stokely Hathaway, before holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships over their head. We will be seeing Copeland & Cage face off with FTR sooner rather than later – a tag team dream match. One thing we know for certain is that it was a touching moment to see Copeland and Cage return side by side.

2. Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega, Two Of AEW’s Best, Return To The Ring

We also got a couple of more returns at “Revolution” that left fans excited for what’s to come. First, we saw Jon Moxley put his AEW Continental Championship on the line against Konosuke Takeshita. This was a hellacious match, and I mean that in the best way possible. However, after the match, we saw Will Ospreay make his long-awaited return to AEW. He quickly targeted the Death Riders who put him on the shelf.

A little later on in the night, Swerve Strickland went one-on-one with Brody King. This was another absolutely stellar match for both competitors. Swerve is once again heavily leaning into his heel side, which I love. He simply does his BEST work as a heel, and it’s not close. After the match, Swerve tries to take King out with a cinder block. However, Omega interrupts and causes Swerve and Prince Nana to retreat.

We now have two major matches coming up. Will Ospreay is more than likely going to be next in line to face off with Jon Moxley for Moxley’s AEW Continental Championship, whereas Kenny Omega will get his hands on Swerve Strickland. With both of these matches more than likely happening at an event like “Double Or Nothing” in May, the card is already looking absolutely stacked.

1. MJF Retains The AEW World Championship, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page Can Never Challenge Again

The main event of the night saw MJF put his AEW World Championship on the line against the former champion, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. This was a fantastic main event that was much more than just a match. This was a Last Chance Texas Deathmatch. Should Page lose to MJF, he will never be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again. So, a lot was riding on this match for the cowboy.

This match was simply fantastic. They brawled all over the arena, including in the crowd, and throughout the ringside area. We saw several weapons get involved, including tables, glass, and even a needle. Yes… A needle. It was bloody, brutal, violent, and everything that makes a Texas Deathmatch truly must-see. Those matches are simply a “who can absorb the most punishment” type of match, and Page and MJF truly didn’t hold back.

In the end, MJF choked Page out with a chain, hanging him over the top rope and causing him to get knocked out and not answer the referee’s 10-count. There were numerous times during this match when I thought MJF and Page each had the match won. However, in the end, the champion retains, and the bigger story here is that Page can never challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next time

– Scott Mitchell

You can follow me on X (Twitter) and Instagram @Scott44Mitchell