Italian with Apter

“You’re a nephew now”

The professional wrestling world is one of the most unique genres in the entertainment business. The blend of theatrics and athleticism puts the industry in a category all of its own. What was or wasn’t supposed to happen is still debated decades later. The grappling arts run the gamut of over-the-top spectacles to unbelievable tragedies. In many ways, professional wrestling is true to its origins on the carnival circuit.

However, one of the more modern portions of the business, long after the final bell sounded, the crimson dried, and the grueling road schedule was over, is the fan convention that often gives aging legends a second stanza to their careers after they’ve hung up their boots. There are a few full-fledged wrestling conventions sprinkled throughout the country that bring dozens of legends together for meet and greets a few times a year, while there are also the pop culture conventions almost every weekend somewhere in the United States that bring in a few pro wrestlers to compliment the other entertainment guests on that particular line-up.

Just a few weeks ago on a late Friday afternoon, I got a text from one of my friends on the Pittsburgh wrestling scene where I do commentary for a few of the well-established organizations. Mark Charles III, affectionately known around the circuit as “The Count” for his role as a referee in the Pennsylvania region, asked me if I would like to take a trip with him to New Jersey the following day for the 80s Wrestling Con, a gathering of a slew of legends from the golden era of the business. I had seen information about the convention a few times previously, as it runs two or three times a year in Parsippany but hadn’t looked into it much, simply because of the distance of the travel involved. Mark formed many warm friendships with a myriad of the veteran performers of the industry over the past few years, including through his non-profit work as the Advisory Board Chair and Membership Coordinator for the Cauliflower Alley Club, an organization that assists pro wrestlers in need.

In an industry with a TV series titled, “The Dark Side of The Ring,” Mark Charles brings a genuine kindness that should get him nominated for sainthood, especially by pro wrestling standards. Long after former WWF and WCW star, Virgil was retired from the sport and health problems affected him significantly, Mark chaperoned him to appearances to ensure his well being, refusing to accept a penny for his assistance, in the years prior to the real-life Mike Jones’ passing. Along with that, when legends were booked for signings in the western Pennsylvania area, Mark was asked to take care of some of their arrangements, as organizers knew he had the trust and respect of the golden generation. Tito Santana, Koko B. Ware, and several others speak highly of not only Charles, but his sincere friendship as well.

So, when Mark had a chance to visit with many of his friends while they were in the north east, he didn’t want to miss the chance to do so. Of course, I’d agreed to a five-hour trip on less than one day notice for the prosperity of pro wrestling. Granted, I’m honestly not sure why Mark would subject himself to more than 10 hours in a car with me, especially because talking about pro wrestling is my gig, both on the mic at local shows, or penning articles online. If I’m ever accused of being long-winded, I’m probably going to end up in the electric chair faster than Abdullah The Butcher at Halloween Havoc in 1991.

The road trip itself was easy, at least for me, and Mark is too nice of a guy to say otherwise so I guess it was a win-win situation. We shot the breeze about the industry, both locally and nationally, weaving our way through the hills of the region as we passed through places near the famous battle fields of Gettysburg. On the journey, the name Bill Apter, the well-known photo journalist for more than half a century, popped up on Mark’s car system. The two formed a genuine friendship a few years ago and keep in touch on a regular basis. As the 50-year veteran of the industry checked in with Mark on arrival times, he launched into a collection of impressions of those that were potentially in the car with him as he navigated traffic. Terry Funk, Bruno, and a few others made cameos before Apter told “The Count” that he would see him at the building.

The czar of the “Apter mags” as they were called in their heyday before the internet was one of the few dozen luminaries that were scheduled to be at the convention. After we arrived, the venue was too loud with music playing in a relatively small place, which I’m not complaining about since a record-setting amount of steps isn’t my strong suite, but rather to point out that it made conversation difficult at times. Getting the chance to meet Nikita Koloff, The Killer Bees, Jimmy Valiant, Baron Von Raschke, and The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers for photo-ops and an autograph was a thrill. Getting the chance to say hello to The Baron’s daughter and asked what it was like to have such an on-screen villain for a dad was a comical moment. She was a polite lady, and despite being a menace in the ring for decades, The Baron is a gentleman. The same can be said for Jimmy Valiant, and everyone was very polite. Getting the chance to say hello to a slew of other names when Mark was kind enough to introduce me to them was also fun. The chance to meet Tommy Rich again and show him a picture we took together at Wrestle Con in Cleveland a few years ago was fun, too.

After a few hours at the convention, Mark told me that we’d grab lunch with Apter, which was somewhat surreal, as the 80-year-old print icon raced around the convention floor, getting video interviews for his ongoing projects. He even serenaded the audience in Parsippany with a rendition of “My Way,” which was still a solid showing despite the wonky sound system. The energetic zest for life that Apter has is impressive, and I legitimately won’t be surprised when he celebrates his 100th birthday in a few decades.



As the convention concluded, we decided on an Italian restaurant that simply had “Italia Bistro” on the building. As a paisan, and especially as a fan of The Sopranos, the chance to get authentic Italian food in New Jersey was a victory in itself. Side note, I usually don’t order pasta at restaurants because my dad makes his own sauce and meat balls so nothing else compares, but this establishment in New Jersey had tremendous ravioli. The fact that I had the chance to sit across from someone as tenured and accomplished as Bill Apter for this was, as I said earlier, somewhat surreal. One of the most striking aspects about him is that this is the guy that stood next to true global icons like Ali and Sammartino, but with such a humble nature, he was just as kind to spend time with Mark and me on that May afternoon. He even refused to allow me to call him “Mr. Apter,” as he appreciated the respect, but wouldn’t have it since he’s such an easy-going guy.As I said, I’m long-winded and probably could’ve picked his brain until his 90th birthday, but it was so cool to get his insight into the magazine industry, and to hear how he adapted through the online era. Taking the totality of his career into account, I’m not sure if most fans realize just how important “the Apter mags” were in their heyday before the internet or even cable television. Landing on the cover or getting coverage in the printed pages, particularly in the 70s and 80s made careers, as it provided a “preview” of what fans in a specific territory could expect when a performer arrived at their local arena. It was really neat to get to hear Apter discuss his mentor, Stanley Weston, who started Pro Wrestling Illustrated, as well as a collection of other publicans decades ago. Plus, Apter’s work as a job coach for individuals with disabilities is admirable. Finally, the stories of his trips to Japan, including when the Yakuza threatened him with castration if his version of the previously mentioned Sinatra hit wasn’t up to par at a karaoke bar one night, were insightful. Thankfully, Bill was able to leave Japan in one piece after he gave the performance a lifetime for the Japanese mafia.

What happened next is one of those things that can be filed in the “only in pro wrestling category,” as it was a case of something that had to be true because it would be too outlandish to be fiction. Lucha legend, Mil Mascaras was originally scheduled for the 80s Wrestling Con, but cancelled the day prior to the event. Apter, who covered the Mexican superstar for years, was actually gifted a ring worn mask from the iconic luchador that was used for his debut in Madison Square Garden in the early-1970s. As we finished lunch, Apter asked one of the Hispanic staff if he was familiar with Mascaras, and the staff member lit up with the mention. With that, Apter popped up from the table, dashed outside, and returned moments later, wearing the iconic mask of the lucha legend into the restaurant. Apter graciously posed for a photo with the waiter and entertained a group of youngsters with the colorful lucha accessory.

Outside, Mark and Bill embraced to say goodbye, and the affection they have for their meaningful friendship is very wholesome, particularly with how much of a contrast it is to the in-ring mayhem that brought them together. Before we got back on the road to head back to Western Pennsylvania, Apter gave me a hug and proclaimed, “you’re a nephew now.”

Thanks, Uncle Bill

For more Apter interviews, you can subscribe to his Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@1WrestlingVideo

You can find Bill Apter’s autobiography through various online retailers, including https://ecwpress.com/products/is-wrestling-fixed

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89