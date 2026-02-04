Looking At CM Punk Vs. Roman Reigns

Personal issues draw money.

When Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble match last weekend, as I wrote in the review of the show, I was skeptical that there would still be a demand for him to be in the title picture, not because he’s not over, but rather because he reached a point in his career where he surpassed the championship. Roman is as over as he’s going to be, and his name on the card alone is enough to get fans to take notice. It’s somewhat similar to the status that John Cena had for the latter portion of his career, albeit to a lesser degree.

Furthermore, Reigns held the title for more than four years, the office could be risking “Roman fatigue” so to speak if they shoehorn him into a position that seems more like a “been there, done that” than anything else. I understand that Hogan held the championship for over four years in the 80s, but that was a much different dynamic, as the WWF had one main weekly show and only a few pay-per-views a year. There was simply less content on the television line-up so the stars weren’t over overexposed and thus could get more mileage out of their runs.

Roman Reigns had the belt for a similar amount of time when there were more hours of programming on the WWE schedule than ever before because of the major money that networks and streaming platforms are willing to pay for content to try to stay ahead of the curve of the evolving media landscape.

Two years away from the title picture after a four-year run on top is the minimum amount of distance there should be between those tenures, and the argument could be made that there should be even more space between main event stints to be able to keep his position in the main event fresh.

But, personal issues draw money.

The premise of conflict within professional wrestling can depend on the booker, but generally speaking, if it draws money, it works. Hulk Hogan battling the goon squad of the Dungeon of Doom didn’t propel business, but the NWO was a top act in WCW. Bob Backlund sobbing because Billy Graham smashed his championship belt didn’t send fans flocking to the box office, but Stone Cold causing mayhem on Raw set ratings records.

The reason that those personal issues can be some of the easiest conflicts to sell tickets is that it’s something the audience can directly relate to. Granted, the importance and spectacle of winning the championship draws fans, that’s why the Super Bowl is going to draw so much cash this weekend, but the average pro wrestling fan doesn’t have the experience to relate to the prominence of winning the world title. However, even the most casual fan, regardless of the sport, can relate to personal grudges. Maybe one of their friends was a selfish jerk, maybe their boss was a tyrant, or maybe one of their family members was an ungrateful leech.

Keep in mind, pro wrestling psychology is based on human psychology, which is one of the reasons that the business has survived the peaks and the valleys of the industry over the years.

As I said, I was skeptical with the Roman victory at the Rumble, based on the fact that the seeds were planted for another Cody Rhodes/Drew McIntyre championship bout at Wrestlemania, implying that the world title would be decided between a CM Punk/Reigns contest. However, the confrontation between the two on Raw this week was absolutely stellar, as it put the framework in place for a clear and concise storyline that makes reference to their history, but doesn’t get bogged down in the details.

Trying to parse details of everything that CM Punk said about “you gotta make Roman look really strong” on Colt Cabana’s podcast more than a decade ago that eventually resulted in a lawsuit would be too inside baseball for the typical WWE fan. This isn’t a knock on Colt Cabana, and he has carved a quietly successful career to make a living in the pro wrestling business for almost two decades, but he has been relatively under the radar in most cases so his name wouldn’t immediately resonate with most of the WWE audience in 2026.

The notion that CM Punk made things more difficult for Roman, which he indirectly did, when Reigns was initially rejected as a baby face, is a point of contention that can justify the personal and professional animosity.

When Roman Reigns was on the Pat McAfee show recently, he criticized the WWE creative process, citing mediocrity since he was moved from the main event scene two years ago. He tried a little too hard to be the grizzled veteran when he said that the younger talent want opportunity, but none of them have ran with it. Roman is 40, not 50, and he’s simply not at the point in his career where he can consider himself a generation after the current young talent on the roster. From the way it sounded, Roman might be back to a full-time schedule with the organization, which he more or less would have to do if he’s going to work a main event at Wrestlemania. In truth, Roman has left for stretches of time and made a comeback too often, as it has gotten to the point where the Roman return doesn’t have the cache that it did prior.

As far as his perceived criticism, it’s a work. Roman Reigns is a company guy, which is one of the many reasons that he was trusted with the spot that he has. Roman is one of the highest paid guys in the organization, he wrestles a limited schedule, and he’s still involved in a marquee spot. He’s not going to rock the boat so any shade that he throws at WWE is by design. It’s not a bad strategy either, as even the most casual WWE fans, while not meticulously trying to find the dirt on the rumors of the business, can see the clips that make the rounds on social media. But, it’s important to keep this in proper context, Pat McAfee is a part of the WWE umbrella with a show on ESPN, one of the WWE platforms so it’s not a place that legitimate criticism would be thrown toward the company.

If anything, the notion that Roman thinks that he has to retake his position at the top of the company through the main event spot at WM adds another layer to the feud with CM Punk. In some ways, Punk vs. Roman is a little similar to the Shawn Michaels/Bret Hart rivalry from Wrestlemania 12, with the key difference being that Roman and Punk are actually on the same page. Punk is a throwback from a different era, he broke into the business when road trips on the indies is how a talent could get noticed, or at least that was the hiring practices that the company had at the time when Punk was signed in 2005. Roman Reigns never had to work the local VFW, he was recruited, trained, and hand-picked for stardom within the WWE system. Granted, Roman was able to evolve as a performer to be one of the top acts in the industry, this isn’t to take anything away from him, but rather to point out that the philosophical differences between the two that can be used to create tension for this rivalry.

CM Punk is no Bret Hart, regardless of how much he might want to be, but the real-life Phil Brooks is closer to jogging in the mountains of Calgary for his upcoming WM main event than he is riding a zip line to the ring. Obviously, Roman Reigns handled his rise to fame much better than Shawn originally did.

The biggest takeaway from this might be, for as many rightful criticisms as there are about CM Punk, (he’s a jerk, but he’s a talent jerk) he has been a part of a lot of compelling television since he returned to the WWE a few years ago, particularly with his extended feud with Drew McIntyre, and this main event angle with Reigns. They have to build the bout for another two months, but as far as a kickoff to a storyline, CM Punk took something that could’ve been seen as a lazy booking decision, put Roman into the main event simply because he’s Roman, and gave it a context that could allow for it to build into an anticipated main event at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

