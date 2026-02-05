Should Brody King Win The AEW Title?

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Brody King, a cult favorite of sorts for the promotion, pinned world champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman to earn a title shot next weekend in Australia. Given his reaction, particularly with the political climate in the United States and his association with one side of the argument, is there a case to be made for Brody King to dethrone MJF?

First, we have to look at MJF’s title reign, a run that started at the end of last year when he won the four-way main event to claim the belt after an extended absence from the promotion to do film work. In truth, it seemed like it was somewhat of a snap decision because Friedman returned to the company, cut one of the better promos of his career, and won the championship just a few weeks later to potential set up for the best run of his AEW tenure. But what exactly has he done as champion? Yes, I understand that there hasn’t been a pay-per-view since he won the belt, but we’re talking about his purpose as champion within the organization. Outside of a one-off, albeit very solid, title defense against Bandido, what direction does MJF’s title reign have so far?

I’m not saying this is Friedman’s fault, he can only play the hand that he’s dealt by Tony Khan, but at a time when the baby face and heel dynamics across the board in AEW seem murky, it becomes tough to build credible challengers for the champion, as they are opponents, but not a threat to the title because there’s no storyline around it to truly emphasize its importance.

The victory over MJF last night on TBS might be nothing more than a hotshot approach to manufacture a challenge for Friedman on a featured episode of television.

If that’s the situation than the discussion about Brody King winning the title is moot. It’s a scenario that will play out within the span of two weeks, MJF will continue a rather directionless title reign, and Brody will be shuffled back down to the mid-card. But, should a win over the world champion really be a disposable two-week angle?

One thing is for sure, the world championship should have a storyline around it, and the fact that it currently doesn’t is a glaring flaw of Tony’s product. How can you build hype to sell tickets and pay-per-views without a meaningful angle? That’s one of the negative side effects of All Elite essentially being a vanity project because money is no object when Tony’s billionaire family can fund the organization so ultimately, it’s not critical that Tony books a storyline that can be used to sell tickets, pay-per-views, etc.

That’s not a knock on Tony Khan as a person, he legitimately cares about his roster, which is refreshing for the pro wrestling business, but the bottom line is, the safety net that he has with an extremely wealthy family allows him to book in a fashion that he couldn’t otherwise if AEW actually had to sustain itself.

Still, much like anything else within the product, circumstances might be the best way to determine if a title switch, even in the short term would be beneficial.

The biggest piece of the puzzle is where is MJF going? Is he actually going to be on the show or does he have more film work lined up? If he’s going to be there, what path is he going to take as champion? Who is he going to work with? Most importantly, what storyline is he going to be booked for to maximize the importance of his title reign in an effort to draw as much money as possible?

Another piece of the puzzle might seem trivial, but could be just as important, especially if a title switch would be considered. Is Australia the right location for Friedman to drop the belt? Keep in mind, AEW’s Australia venture last year was disastrous, as the company originally planned to run an event in a stadium before it was moved to a much smaller in-door arena due to low ticket sales. AEW television distribution in the country is sparse, and after the debacle last year, you have to wonder why Tony would want to run there again? Yes, I know that Australia has a history of pro wrestling as far back as the 1960s with Jim Barnett running cards there with Dominic DeNucci as one of the top drawing stars, but the reality is that AEW is not well known enough to realistically sell tickets there.

Would it be a successful coronation of a new champion if the draw is low in the building?

If Tony should put the title on Brody King is debatable. However, pundits should get past the notion that MJF is so talented that his time as the champion is a foregone conclusion or that he should be automatically anointed a lengthy run as champion. Yes, MJF is a very talented performer, and when he doesn’t take the attempted short cuts at cheap heat, he can cut one of the better promos in the business. But, his prior run as champion proved that he can’t overcome subpar booking (not entirely his fault), nor can he truly move the needle with the top spot in the promotion. Tony either missed the opportunity that he had to maximize Friedman’s potential, MJF couldn’t completely live up to the hype, or both. Regardless of the reason why, despite the lofty expectations for him when AEW was launched more than six years ago, MJF simply isn’t the golden goose that was going to be the centerpiece that would propel the company to the next level.

So, Brody King as the world champion should at least be on the table.

As we know, ICE has been a fiercely debated topic among the American political landscape, garnering an anti-ICE chant during the main event segment. Brody King has been very publicly anti-ICE and has worked fundraisers for some of those affected by current immigration enforcement policies. Of course, getting political can potential divide the audience, but at the same time, politics is also big business, which is why the American system is kept with just two parties. The WWE is firmly entrenched with the Trump administration, and the TKO corporation is as well with the upcoming UFC card at the White House in June. Triple H has been at the White House, Linda McMahon was gifted a spot in Trump’s cabinet for a second time for the amount of money she contributed to his campaigns, and the Justice Department dropped an investigation against Vince after Trump took office for a second term.

It might be a bold strategy, but maybe AEW can draw support from fans on the other side of the aisle if the world champion is someone so publicly associated with the anti-ICE movement? If nothing else, it would set All Elite a part from WWE and possibly create some buzz around the company.

All of that being said, MJF will probably beat Brody King next week, the victory over the world champion will only be used for two weeks, and the results of any of it will be rather moot within another week or two. Still, the entire landscape of All Elite Wrestling seems bland right now, which is basically what happens after all the car crash booking finishes up with very little progress to show for it. There’s a reason that Powerhouse Hobbs turned down a hefty offer from Tony Khan to debut in the Royal Rumble as Royce Keys.

Tony Khan is a billionaire, and I’m not so what do I know? But, if I had a vote, I would say to put the title on Brody King as a way to give MJF a purpose as a character, to get the belt back at any costs, which could emphasize his role as a heel. Brody King looks completely different than the vast majority of the AEW roster and he can go in the ring. He can be a uniquely marketable star and he would be someone fresh in the title picture that became woefully stagnant during the infamous death riders angle last year.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89