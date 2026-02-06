Backstage Talk On The IInspiration Potentially Joining All Elite Wrestling

Speculation has continued to swirl around the future of The IInspiration, following their recent exit from TNA Wrestling. The team of Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known to WWE fans as The IIconics, concluded their TNA run in January 2026, immediately fueling rumors of a potential move to All Elite Wrestling. However, new reporting suggests that such a deal may not be imminent.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been ongoing industry talk linking the Australian duo to AEW. That speculation intensified after Lee and McKay dropped the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship to The Elegance Brand on TNA’s AMC debut episode on January 15.

“We’ve heard a lot of talk of The Iinspiration (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee) coming in, really ever since they left TNA for another opportunity right after losing their tag titles to The Elegance Brand on the AMC debut show on 1/15,” Meltzer reported.

Lee and McKay first gained widespread recognition in WWE as The IIconics, famously capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. Following their WWE release in 2021, the duo signed with Impact Wrestling—now TNA—where they rebranded as The IInspiration and quickly won the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. After stepping away from in-ring competition in 2022, they returned in 2025 for a short but successful run with the company.

With AEW preparing for its major AEW Grand Slam: Australia show at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on February 15, 2026, speculation has emerged that the duo could surface in their home country. However, no confirmation has been made regarding their involvement in the event.

Adding another wrinkle, Fightful Select recently reported that AEW has quietly signed several new talents following recent roster departures—though it remains unclear whether The IInspiration are among those additions.

For now, Lee and McKay’s next move remains uncertain, leaving fans to wait and see whether the former champions will resurface on AEW programming or chart a different path in the months ahead.