AEW Dynamite Viewership For 2/4/26

The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

F4WOnline.com is reporting that the February 4 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 654,000 viewers on TBS.

This is identical to the audience total from the January 28 edition of the show.

In the 18–49 demographic, however, the show enjoyed a healthy increase week-to-week.

The 2/4 show drew a 0.15 rating in the key demo, which marked an increase from the 0.09 rating for the show the week prior.

