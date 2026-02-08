Candice Michelle Considering Return To Wrestling With TNA

Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle has revealed that she is exploring a potential role with TNA Wrestling, after a recent appearance reignited her passion for the business.

During a virtual signing hosted by East Coast Autograph Auctions, Michelle discussed attending the debut episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC. She admitted that simply being back in the environment—and standing near the ring—made her realize how much she still misses wrestling.

Michelle has not competed in the ring since a 2017 match for House of Hardcore, but said the feelings came rushing back almost immediately. “Do I miss wrestling? I do. I do. When I came to TNA, I didn’t know really how I would feel and that first moment standing by the ring, I mean, it wasn’t even a second where I thought, wow, I just really miss it,” Michelle said. “So, yeah, it’s got a deep place in my heart but once you get close to the ring, it seems to have a deeper place than I think I thought, and just perfect timing for me to come back and explore and be a part of the company and see what I can do there so I’m excited for that opportunity.”

Michelle went on to elaborate on what that “opportunity” with TNA could look like. Reflecting on her early days in WWE, she drew a comparison to being initially signed to “pretty up the business” before ultimately becoming a champion. Now, she says her mindset is focused on how she can best contribute to TNA—whether on screen, behind the scenes, or both.

“I always think of the story when I signed with WWE, and they basically signed me to, they said, ‘Pretty-up the business’ back then, and when I signed the contract, I wanted to be the Women’s Champion,” she explained. “And so, as I have an opportunity with TNA, I look at this as a platform, and how can I best serve the company, how I can best serve everybody. The talent that’s there, whether I’m behind the scenes or in front of the scenes, so I’m looking forward to hopefully a little bit of both. But we’ll see what happens.”

While her exact role has not yet been disclosed, Michelle confirmed that she will be present at TNA’s upcoming events in Nashville. She is scheduled to attend No Surrender on February 13, followed by television tapings on Valentine’s Day. “I will be there with TNA on the 13th and the 14th. Two really great shows that we’ll be filming there,” she confirmed.

When asked how the opportunity with TNA came together, Michelle stopped short of revealing details, offering only a teaser for what’s to come. “I’m gonna be sharing that story soon.”

With Michelle set to be on-site and openly expressing renewed passion for the industry, her involvement with TNA—whether in-ring, backstage, or both—appears to be a developing story worth watching closely.