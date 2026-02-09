Chris Jericho Reveals All-Time Nemesis In Pro Wrestling, Reflects On Memorable Feud

Chris Jericho recently appeared as a guest on “The Kickabout Show with Johnny Vaughan and Gavin ‘The Woodman’ Woods” on Radio X for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and music.

During the discussion, the WWE and AEW legend reflected on his memorable 2008 rivalry in WWE with Shawn Michaels, as well as who he considers to be his nemeses in the pro wrestling world.

The following are some of the highlights.

On his nemesis in the world of pro wrestling: “I mean, once again, it all depends on the story. You know, the Shawn Michaels angle was great. Kenny Omega story in AEW was great. Moxley in AEW. Dean Ambrose in WWE, which is the same guy. So there’s so many of them. But like I said, I’m just thinking storylines, which equals who your nemesis and rival is. Because if the storyline is going long, that means the ratings are good. It means you’re selling a lot of tickets.”

On his past WWE rivalry with Shawn Michaels in 2008: “Oh, my gosh. I mean, it’s 35 years, man, so there’s a lot of them. But if you’re going WWE, the Shawn Michaels-Chris Jericho feud from 2008 is one of the all-time great feuds for sure. I think Jericho-Kevin Owens from 2016 was a great one. I think Jericho-MJF from 2020 was a great one. The ones that are my favorite are the long builds that take six, seven, eight months to before (it culminates) so in order to go that long, it has to be something special, magical. So those ones always stand out for me off the top of my head because we had some time invested into it, and they did go the better part of- actually, the MJF storyline was literally 366 days, and so that’s what you when you have something good.”

Check out the complete Chris Jericho interview from Radio X via the YouTube player embedded below.