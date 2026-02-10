Jade Cargill Reaches 100 Days As WWE Women’s Champion

Jade Cargill has recently achieved a significant milestone as the WWE Women’s Champion, reaching 100 days as the reigning champion, according to the USA Network.

USA Network wrote, “The @Jade_Cargill era rolls on. #SmackDown #WWE”

Cargill captured the WWE Women’s Championship on November 1, 2025, at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where she defeated Tiffany Stratton.

Although she has yet to defend her title on WWE television, her first defense is scheduled for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where she will face Jordynne Grace.

During the WWE holiday live tour, Cargill defended her title multiple times against Bayley, B-Fab, and Michin.

Additionally, Cargill is a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, having held the titles twice in partnership with Bianca Belair.