Roman Reigns’ Schedule Leading Into WrestleMania 42 Revealed

PWMania.com recently reported that Roman Reigns has chosen WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk as his opponent for WrestleMania 42, following his victory in the men’s Royal Rumble. The match will be for Punk’s World Championship.

WWE has announced a series of appearances for Reigns leading up to the event. According to the announcement, he will be appearing four times on RAW in March, including the final episode before WrestleMania.

His scheduled appearances are as follows: Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 2nd; San Antonio, Texas, on March 16th; Boston, Massachusetts, on March 23rd; New York City on March 30th; and Sacramento, California, on April 13th.

Reigns has been on a part-time schedule in recent years, especially since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

You can check out the full list of appearances below.

* WWE RAW (March 2nd) Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

* WWE RAW (March 16th) San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

* WWE RAW (March 23rd) Boston, MA – TD Garden

* WWE RAW (March 30th) New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

* WWE RAW (April 13th) Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

WWE WrestleMania 42 will occur on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two-night event will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.