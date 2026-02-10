Backstage Update On Dominik Mysterio’s Injury Status

WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio has not wrestled a match and has been absent from WWE programming since sustaining a shoulder injury at Guerra de Titanes last December. However, he continued to appear in video segments on Lucha Libre AAA to set up future matches and returned to WWE television last week on RAW to celebrate Liv Morgan’s victory at the Royal Rumble.

According to Fightful Select, Mysterio’s hiatus may be coming to an end, as WWE is hopeful that he will soon be back in the ring.

Recently, Mysterio attended a Lucha Libre AAA show, where he was confronted by former AAA Mega Champion and #1 contender El Hijo del Vikingo.

Vikingo is set to challenge Mysterio for his AAA Mega Title in the main event of Rey de Reyes 2026 on March 14.

While Mysterio’s next defense of the Mega Championship is confirmed, there is currently no information on when or against whom he will defend the Intercontinental Title next.

He regained the title from John Cena at Survivor Series: WarGames last November, but has not yet defended it since then.