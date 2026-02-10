Liv Morgan Addresses Potential Third Championship Run

Top WWE star Liv Morgan appeared on TMZ’s Inside the Ring with Branson Quirke and CJ Perry to discuss various topics, including what a third reign as WWE Women’s Champion would mean to her.

Morgan said, “Solidifies (that) I am the greatest women’s world champion of all time. Like I’ve been saying, a third reign. Three is also my favorite number. I know there is a third reign in my future. Um, just got to decide what do I want.”

On the idea of Raquel Rodriguez turning on her:

“I don’t really think in that manner. You know, Raquel had multiple title shots against Stephanie. I think this was her fourth championship match. Um, so I don’t know what she’d really hold against me, you know, like you said, I’ve beaten it to death. She has an opportunity now. I have an opportunity. She had four opportunities, you know. Um, and so I’m not worried about Raquel turning on me. We’ve been through so much together with her illness, my shoulder surgery, you know what I mean? Um, we are so much stronger than fighting over a title opportunity.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

