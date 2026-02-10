Big E. Addresses How He Wants His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Handled

If and when the time comes for Big E. to take his rightful place in WWE history, he wants his boys by his side being honored right along with him.

The former WWE Champion spoke about a potential WWE Hall Of Fame induction during an interview this week on 107.7 The Bone, noting he would prefer a group induction for The New Day over a solo induction for himself.

“I feel like I’ve had some really great highs as a singles superstar, as far as being NXT Champion, the second-ever NXT Champion, also getting to be WWE Champion, two-time IC Champion,” Big E said during an interview with 107.7 The Bone. “But really I feel like what people know me as and the time of my career that was really the most rewarding, was my time with The New Day. And I feel like we really got to do something special. I don’t want to diminish my singles career. I don’t know if I had enough time as a singles superstar to really be a stalwart as just a singles superstar.”

Big E., also a former NXT Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion, continued, “But, yeah, my time in The New Day is one I truly cherish. And we just broke down so many barriers. We did so many things we hadn’t really seen before. Breaking a record that stood for 20 years with Demolition, having Booty-Os — a food product in wrestling — is kind of ridiculous. People still come up to me. I think we released Booty-Os a decade ago, and people still fondly remember me as the Booty-Os guy. So if I had to pick one, it would be as a member of The New Day because it really changed the trajectory of my career.”

Check out the complete Big E. interview via the YouTube player embedded below.