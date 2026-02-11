Why Roxanne Perez Wasn’t On WWE RAW This Week

WWE star and Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez was absent from this past Monday night’s episode of RAW during the group’s segments, and no explanation was provided on the show for her absence.

Perez later shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of an apparent care package, which included “Get Well Soon” balloons and other items.

This suggests that her absence is due to an illness.

Perez wrote, “I love my JD family.”

There has been no information yet regarding the nature or severity of Perez’s illness, nor whether she will miss additional time due to it. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Perez’s last appearance in the ring was at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE on January 31st, where she participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She lasted just over 22 minutes before being eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

Additionally, Perez was involved in Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship Match against Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day during last week’s episode of RAW, where she ended up going through a table.

Vaquer ultimately defeated Rodriguez and retained the Women’s World Title.