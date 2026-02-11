Viewership Numbers For February 2nd Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on February 2nd ranked #6 with 3.1 million views, based on a total of 5.8 million hours watched.

This episode improved on the previous one in the top 10. The January 19th episode had 2.5 million views, while the January 5th episode, marking the one-year anniversary of RAW’s premiere on Netflix, had 3.2 million views.

RAW appeared in the top 10 in 16 countries: Bolivia (#2), Canada (#6), Ecuador (#4), Guatemala (#9), Mexico (#7), Nicaragua (#4), El Salvador (#8), Trinidad and Tobago (#10), the United States (#5), the United Kingdom (#8), Egypt (#5), Bahrain (#8), India (#8), Sri Lanka (#8), Saudi Arabia (#7), and Australia (#9).

Based on the available data, WWE RAW is averaging 2.93 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, compared to 3.72 million viewers during the same period in 2025.

The February 2nd episode was headlined by a segment featuring “The OTC” Roman Reigns and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.