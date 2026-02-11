Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Draws 128 Million Viewers

As many know, Rap music icon Bad Bunny headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl LX last Sunday.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bunny’s performance averaged 128.2 million viewers, while the game averaged 124.9 million viewers.

However, both figures show a slight decline compared to last year. This year’s game viewership is down 2.2% from last year’s 127.1 million, and the halftime show dropped 3.97% from the 133.5 million viewers who tuned in for Kendrick Lamar’s performance last year.

Despite this drop, both numbers rank as the second-most-watched in history.

Bunny’s performance received advance criticism from some conservative circles due to his outspoken remarks against ICE, the fact that most of his songs are in Spanish, and his positions on various social issues.

Jake Paul criticized the performance in real time, calling Bunny a “fake American citizen,” a remark he later clarified to mean someone who is a U.S. citizen but criticizes the country. Turning Point USA even held an “alternative” halftime show featuring WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kid Rock, which the New York Times reported reached a peak of 6.1 million concurrent viewers on YouTube.

Top WWE star Seth Rollins praised Bunny’s performance on Good Morning Football, calling the messaging “beautiful.”