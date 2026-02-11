Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will feature a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s spot, with teams including Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger), OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price), The Vanity Project’s Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes), and The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance).

In addition, WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title against Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG season two.

Other matches include Elio LeFleur facing Eli Knight in a WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Match, Lola Vice going against Kelani Jordan in a singles match, and Tony D’Angelo battling Cutler James from DarkState in singles action.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.