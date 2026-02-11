WWE NXT Results – February 10, 2026

WWE NXT Results 2/10/26

WWE Performance Center — Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Joe Hendry & The Vanity Project Segment

The show opened with the new NXT Champion Joe Hendry soaking in the moment. Hendry thanked the crowd for believing in him and admitted that during last week’s Ladder Match, doubt briefly crept in. He described lying outside the ring in pain, watching Ricky Saints inches away from reclaiming the title—until the chants of “We Believe” gave him the energy to climb back up, knock Saints through the ladder, and silence his doubts once and for all.

Hendry reflected on the long climb that led him to the championship—amateur wrestling success in the UK, winning the TNA World Championship, his viral music success, and even stepping into WrestleMania against Randy Orton. He declared that the climb doesn’t stop now that he’s champion. “We believe” isn’t a catchphrase, he said—it’s a way of life.

Jackson Drake interrupted, mockingly praising Hendry’s speech before tearing into him. Drake boasted about being the WWE EVOLVE Champion and claimed Hendry was “mid at best.” He revealed that The Vanity Project were behind last week’s attack because Hendry disrespected them. Hendry fired back with sarcasm about Drake’s fashion coordination before daring him to try and take the title.

A brawl broke out, with Hendry briefly gaining control before Drake chop blocked him. The Vanity Project swarmed, and Drake dropped Hendry with a running knee before posing with the NXT Championship.

Backstage, ZaRuca attempted to hash things out. Sol Ruca tried to smooth over last week’s tension and insisted her Sol Snatcher accident was miscommunication. Zaria, however, remained paranoid, accusing Sol of always putting herself first and telling her to stay out of her way in tonight’s main event.

Keanu Carver confronted Robert Stone about Jackson Drake receiving a title opportunity before him. Stone explained that chaos is what Shawn Michaels wants, and as Interim GM, he’s delivering it. Carver ominously told Stone that if he wants chaos, he’ll get it.

Jaida Parker cut a fiery promo promising Blake Monroe would learn not to cross her.

First Match: Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker

Parker attempted an ambush before the bell, but Monroe answered with a slap and a burst of offense. The early exchanges were heated, with Monroe stomping Parker down and Parker retaliating with a release German suplex and punishing waist control. Monroe gained control during the break, mocking Parker and grounding her with quick strikes and aerial offense, including a top-rope hurricanrana.

Parker fired back with raw power—discus back elbows, a Samoan Drop, and heavy chops in the corner. The fight spilled outside repeatedly, escalating into a personal war. Neither woman would back down, and after trading shots near the steel steps, they failed to beat the referee’s ten count.

The brawl continued after the bell, with Parker delivering The Teardrop off the ring steps and chaos erupting. Parker accidentally struck a referee with The Hypnotic while security tried to intervene, allowing Monroe to escape through the crowd.

Match Result: Double Count-Out

A Tatum Paxley vignette aired.

Backstage, Kale Dixon confronted Uriah Connors about walking out on Chase University. Uriah claimed Mr. Chase was holding him back and said he’s done pretending he wasn’t born into this business. Lexis King and Stacks continued encouraging him, and Uriah hinted at speaking with Charlie Dempsey due to their fathers’ history.

A promo for Psycho Killer aired with “The Wanted Man” shown in the crowd.

Second Match: Josh Briggs vs. Eli Knight — WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament Match

Knight relied on speed early, dodging Briggs’ boot and hitting a springboard crossbody and Orihara moonsault. Briggs responded with raw strength, planting Knight with a slingshot backbreaker and punishing strikes. Knight refused to fold, countering a chokeslam attempt into quick rollups and superkicks.

The pace intensified late, with Knight landing a running knee strike before climbing up and connecting with a picture-perfect moonsault press to secure the tournament victory.

After the match, Knight and Elio LeFleur had a tense staredown before Jasper Troy stormed in, shoving Knight into LeFleur and demolishing both men with a Black Hole Slam and a chokeslam.

Winner: Eli Knight via Pinfall

Backstage, Robert Stone congratulated Lola Vice on winning the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles. He informed her she’s scheduled to face Kelani Jordan next week, pending medical clearance. Kelani attacked Vice from behind, targeting her injured hand. Meanwhile, Keanu Carver rampaged backstage, laying out multiple superstars.

Tony D’Angelo, DarkState, The Culling, OTM, Hank & Tank Segment

DarkState declared they belong in the main event scene after last week’s ladder match. Dion Lennox vowed the NXT Championship would eventually be his. Cutler James warned Tony D’Angelo to back off, saying DarkState destroyed him once and would do it again.

The Culling responded via the tron, promising to hunt DarkState and purge them of the tag titles. OTM then appeared in the crowd mocking DarkState’s entrance and declaring the titles still belong to them. Hank & Tank joined the chaos, and the entire tag division erupted into a massive brawl. Tony D’Angelo closed the segment by spearing Lennox and delivering two spinebusters.

After the break, Stone announced that Hank & Tank vs. OTM vs. The Culling will take place next week, with the winners earning a Tag Team Title match in Atlanta.

Ethan Page confronted Stone about his North American Championship defenses and refused to face outside talent. Stone ultimately granted Shiloh Hill a title match next week.

Third Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Jackson Drake — WWE NXT Championship Match

Drake exploded out of the gate with dropkicks and a quick swanton bomb. Hendry weathered the storm and used power to regain control, launching Drake with throws and a vertical suplex. Vanity Project interference briefly shifted momentum, but they were ejected from ringside.

Drake targeted Hendry’s midsection, applying pressure and landing a German suplex and running knee for near-falls. Hendry rallied with heavy strikes, a fallaway slam, and an Olympic Slam. Drake countered a powerbomb with a hurricanrana, but Hendry finally caught him mid-air and planted him with a powerbomb.

Moments later, Hendry connected with The Standing Ovation to retain.

After the match, Ricky Saints blindsided Hendry and laid him out with The Revolution DDT before posing with the championship.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Champion, Joe Hendry via Pinfall

The WrenQCC discussed strategy backstage, emphasizing unity compared to ZaRuca’s dysfunction.

Fourth Match: Hank & Tank vs. The Vanity Project

Hank & Tank controlled early with crisp tag team fundamentals, isolating Baylor and working his shoulder. Vanity Project relied on distractions and cheap shots to turn the tide, cutting the ring in half and targeting Walker.

The match broke down into chaos late, with big splashes, belly-to-belly suplexes, and outside interference swirling around ringside as OTM and The Culling clashed. With the referee distracted, Jackson Drake struck behind the official’s back, allowing Baylor to roll up Ledger for the win.

Winner: The Vanity Project via Pinfall

Backstage, Sean Legacy challenged Keanu Carver to a match in Georgia. Stone later turned next week’s number one contenders match into a Fatal Four Way after further lobbying from The Vanity Project.

Fifth Match: Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. WrenQCC — Number One Contender Implications

The winning pinfall scorer would earn an NXT Women’s Championship match.

The match began technical, with Sol Ruca and Kendal Grey trading counters before Wren Sinclair entered and worked quick combinations. ZaRuca showed flashes of cohesion with double-team offense, but Zaria repeatedly shoved Sol aside and tagged herself in.

WrenQCC exploited the tension, isolating Ruca and showcasing impressive tandem offense. Zaria’s power turned momentum briefly, but her refusal to cooperate continued to create cracks. In the closing stretch, Sinclair nearly stole it with rollups and suplex combinations.

Grey countered Zaria’s F5 attempt into submissions, but Sol reinserted herself into the match. After Zaria inadvertently knocked Sol from the apron earlier, she speared Grey and hit the F5—only for Sol to blindside her partner with a Sol Snatcher from behind and steal the decisive pin.

Zaria refused to shake Sol’s hand post-match as Fatal Influence approached. Sol and Jacy Jayne stared each other down as the show ended.

Winner: Sol Ruca & Zaria via Pinfall — Sol Ruca becomes the Number One Contender for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship