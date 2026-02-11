Seth Rollins Names Which NFL Player Could Have Succeeded In WWE

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on ESPN’s This Is Football with Kevin Clark to discuss various topics, including which NFL star he believes would have been a big name in pro wrestling.

Rollins said, “Probably Deion. He had everything, that’s the thing. He was a supreme athlete so I have no question he could learn how to do it. He was also an elite psychological player, he was a guy who thought about the game. I know he made it seem super easy, like I just go out there and I’m a great athlete or whatever. Anybody you talk to will say Deion knew the game, he understood it. You see it now as a coach, he’s teaching kids how to do this in Colorado. He’s got the brand right out of the gate, prime, the gimmick is right there. Also, he can cut a promo.”

