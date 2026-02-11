CM Punk, AJ Lee Help Raise $51K For PAWS Chicago In Larry’s Honor

A charitable initiative honoring the late dog of CM Punk and AJ Lee has generated more than $50,000 for animal welfare.

From January 8 through February 7, Punk teamed up with PAWS Chicago and Chicago-based restaurant Piece Chicago to launch a specialty pizza called “The Larry,” named after the couple’s beloved dog who passed away in December 2025. Larry had been rescued from PAWS Chicago more than a decade ago.

In total, 730 pizzas were sold, resulting in $51,100 raised for the shelter. While each pizza retailed for $35, every order counted as a $70 donation. Piece Chicago contributed $10 per pie, and six additional donors matched that amount with their own $10 contributions.

Piece Chicago shared the following statement regarding the campaign’s success:

“Punk shared The Larry across his platform with passion, raising critical funds and further amplifying PAWS Chicago’s lifesaving work, which saves nearly 5,000 homeless dogs and cats every year. Thanks to CM Punk’s commitment, Piece sold 730 of Larry’s pizza, resulting in an incredible $51,100 raised for PAWS.”

The restaurant also publicly thanked Punk and the campaign’s matching donors:

“Thank you, CM Punk. You’ve helped give so many deserving pets the chance to live and bring joy to the lives they touch. You are our champion. Thanks to our amazing group of matching donors: Alison & Sean Fogarty, Laura Desmond, Leonard Goodman, Joe Mansueto, and Kristin K-Mac MacGregor.”

“The Larry” was a New Haven-style pizza personally crafted by Punk, featuring red sauce, mozzarella, smoked Italian sausage, cupped pepperoni, and grated pecorino cheese.

Larry’s passing in December marked an emotional moment for Punk and Lee, but the fundraiser turned that loss into tangible impact for animals in need. PAWS Chicago remains the largest no-kill shelter in the Midwest, rescuing and rehoming thousands of animals annually.

Both Punk and Lee are scheduled to compete in their hometown later this month when WWE Elimination Chamber takes place at the United Center on February 28. Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor, while Lee is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.